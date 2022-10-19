Increasing concerns for fire danger

Stronger winds are set to return late in the week
Fire danger increases late in the week
Fire danger increases late in the week(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer temperatures and eventually, stronger winds are set to return in the coming days. Fire danger may be a problem by Friday and throughout the weekend.

Skies will be clear with light winds and lows in the 30s. Highs will return to the 70s with plenty of sunshine and light winds nearly statewide.

It will get even warmer come Friday with much of the state back above 80. Those kinds of temperatures will stick around throughout the weekend, and a few spots will be near record highs. Wind gusts, especially on Sunday, will top 45 mph and with such dry conditions, could be a problem for fires.

Scattered storms return to areas along and east of I-135 Sunday evening. A few could be severe before pushing into Missouri overnight.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/W 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 47.

Fri: High: 84 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 54 Sunny.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 58 Becoming partly cloudy; a few evening storms. Windy.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 50 Partly cloudy; windy.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 40 Becoming partly cloudy.

