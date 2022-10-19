Investigation underway after man drives tractor into crowd at party near Belle Plaine

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a weekend gathering near Belle Plaine turned violent. Deputies said a man named Zackary O’Gorman drove his tractor into a group of people after he was asked to leave a party.

Neighbor Darrel Johnson said a birthday party was happening Sunday, a few houses down from his rural property. He said he looked outside his window and saw a police presence, unusual for area.

“I looked out and all I could see was a whole circle of flashing lights, and then I saw the big fire department and ambulance leaving and (they) came up the road and went south,” Johnson said. “You don’t ever see law enforcement vehicles of any kind out here, so I knew there was something unusual going on with that many flashing lights going on.”

12 News also spoke with a neighbor who reported being at the birthday party Sunday and, off-camera, described the situation as a surreal and scary scene. The neighbor said they were told O’Gorman was talking to a teen girl and when the girl’s boyfriend confronted him, O’Gorman pushed the boyfriend to the ground.

The neighbor said the boyfriend’s mother then confronted O’Gorman and from there, the situation escalated to a point where O’Gorman struck her and others with his tractor.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said O’Gorman faces one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault. Records show he posted the bail set at $25,000 and is no longer in custody. The sheriff’s office said O’Gorman will be in court next week.

