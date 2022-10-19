KU granted $10 million to promote leadership, well-being among educators

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has been granted $10 million to promote equity leadership and well-being among educators in underserved communities.

The University of Kansas says the SWIFT Education Center - part of the Life Span Institute - has been awarded a $10 million federal grant to promote equity leadership and educator well-being among education leaders in Black, Hispanic and Native communities.

KU noted that the 3-year award comes from the Supporting Effective Educator Development program, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education in the U.S. Department of Education.

With the funds, the University said SWIFT will provide principals and leadership teams and professional learning and networking opportunities for university faculty who serve the Black, Hispanic and Tribal communities to foster a more diverse educational workforce. It said school leaders’ professional learning will focus on the development of student social and emotional competencies as well as ways to promote the well-being of educators.

“We are at a moment in education when many pressing concerns converge. We face an urgent need to make transformative changes in our systems to bring equity, safety, security and freedom into education, and at the same time our educators are facing intense burnout due to multiple and overlapping crises,” said Amy McCart, research professor and SWIFT co-director. “We have to offer educational leaders the strategies they need to both make change for their students and support their own well-being.”

In addition to McCart, KU noted that the project will be led by SWIFT’s Dawn Miller, associate director of partner engagement and systems design; Melinda Mitchiner, associate director of partnership development and business operations; and J. Hoon Choi, assistant research professor and associate director of research and evaluation.

KU indicated that the project will support more than 50 principals and their leadership teams in schools that serve Black, Hispanic and Native communities. Partner schools and districts include San Diego Unified Schools in California, Cumberland County Schools in North Carolina, Sunnyside Unified Schools in Arizona, Millington Municipal Schools in Tennessee and Green Dot Charter Schools, Perea Elementary and Arrow Academy of Excellence in Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.