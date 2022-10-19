Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rustin Michael Smith, who was reported missing this week in Cowley County, was found dead inside his locked vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office.

No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death. A person found Rustin’s maroon Chevy Silverado in brush near Osage County, and Osage County authorities discovered Smith’s body inside the vehicle.

Smith had been missing since Monday. He was last seen driving his Silverado.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com