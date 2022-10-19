Mostly sunny and milder today

Near record cold this morning
temp trend
temp trend(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another unusually cold, and in some cases record-setting start to the day. However, morning temperatures in the 20s will soar into the 60s and 70s this afternoon thanks to sunshine and a southerly breeze.

The remainder of the work week looks quiet with a warming trend. Highs in the 70s on Thursday will climb into the 80s on Friday and stay there Saturday and Sunday. The warmer weekend weather will be accompanied by strong and gusty winds from the south which means fire weather concerns are expected, especially over western Kansas.

Our next cold front should sweep across Kansas on Sunday bringing shower and storm chances back to the state in addition to cooler temperatures by early next week. Some of the storms Sunday evening, mainly over central and eastern Kansas, may be on the strong side with heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and milder. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 67.

Tonight: Clear, not as cold. Wind: S/W 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 77.

Fri: Low: 47. High: 85. Mostly sunny and warm.

Sat: Low: 51. High: 85. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 58. High: 87. Windy with increasing clouds; evening storm chances.

Mon: Low: 50. High: 68. Decreasing clouds, breezy, and cooler.

Tue: Low: 46. High: 64. More clouds than sun.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

