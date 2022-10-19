Multiple crews fighting to contain grass fire burning near Lake Afton

Grass fire burning at Lake Afton in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Grass fire burning at Lake Afton in Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - An active day for grass fires in western Sedgwick County includes a blaze threatening homes near Lake Afton, near Goddard. Damage was contained to a few free-standing buildings but most of the fire spread over farm and grassland.

Sedgwick County fire crews responded to the northeast side of Lake Afton early Wednesday afternoon. Sedgwick County Fire Marshal Brad Crisp said it started from a piece of machinery. Conditions Wednesday, with low humidity and strong winds allowed the fire to spread quickly because of the dry vegetation and dry conditions.

Concerns with grass fires remain high over the next few days, especially headed into the weekend. Fire officials say it’s critical that people do everything they can to prevent these kinds of fires.

“Normally, we don’t get into these kinds of issues until late November, early December, and it’s only October,” Crisp said. “It’s going to be dry through most of the winter and we just ask for everybody’s help to try to prevent these fires from happening.”

