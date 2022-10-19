Mystery solved: Object spotted over Wichita-area sky identified

The National Weather Service identified this object spotted over the sky in Sedgwick County as...
The National Weather Service identified this object spotted over the sky in Sedgwick County as a high-altitude balloon.(Cathy Mckerracher)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Through much of the day Wednesday (Oct. 19), 12 News received numerous messages about an unusual object spotted in the sky above the Wichita area. While there were a number of theories for what the round object could be, one deemed among the most likely stuck.

The National Weather Service in Wichita early Wednesday evening confirmed the object is a high-altitude balloon for research collecting, launched by a company called Aerostar. A map tracking the balloon shows it going over the Wichita area.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Serena Williams ‘served’ breakfast at Wichita’s HomeGrown
The KBI says Richard Salisbury, 55, was last seen on Sept. 20 in rural Gray County. He was...
KBI seeks help to locate man missing from SW Kansas
FILE - University of Kansas campus
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection
Generic image of police line
Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office investigates after a man reportedly drove a tractor into a...
Investigation underway after man drives tractor into crowd at party near Belle Plaine

Latest News

Staff members at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Building You: Career paths at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Building You: Career paths at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Building You: Career paths at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Grass fire burning at Lake Afton in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Crews fight to contain grass fire near Lake Afton, elevated threat continues
Fentanyl seized by the Kansas City Police Department.
KC police: 4 people, including toddler, died from fentanyl in 13-day span