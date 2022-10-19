Mystery solved: Object spotted over Wichita-area sky identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Through much of the day Wednesday (Oct. 19), 12 News received numerous messages about an unusual object spotted in the sky above the Wichita area. While there were a number of theories for what the round object could be, one deemed among the most likely stuck.

The National Weather Service in Wichita early Wednesday evening confirmed the object is a high-altitude balloon for research collecting, launched by a company called Aerostar. A map tracking the balloon shows it going over the Wichita area.

Here's the track of the balloon. Came from a company called Aerostar. https://t.co/hsh73Yp6Il — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) October 19, 2022

