New Wichita ordinance aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita city leaders are moving forward with a new ordinance giving the city’s police department more tools to combat the alarming rise in catalytic converter thefts. The ordinance needs a second reading before going into effect.

Up to this point, Wichita police said up to this point, officers could take limited action if they suspected someone of stealing a catalytic converter. The new ordinance would allow officers to confiscate the converter if they believe the part was stolen and the person possessing it can’t provide proof of ownership or sale.

“This will hopefully stop or be a huge deterrent when people realize that we now can make an arrest, can seize property and move forward if a person can’t provide ownership,” said Wichita Police Sgt. Brian Safris.

So far this year, Wichita police report seeing nearly 950 cases of catalytic converter thefts, averaging about 100 per month. Last year’s total reported was 1,360, a little more than six times the total of about 200 reported in 2019. Police said the approximate number of catalytic converter thefts is likely an undercount and having more enforcement power against the crime will hopefully increase the number of people reporting the thefts.

Thieves steal the parts from under the car and sell them to scrap yards because of the metals catalytic converters contain. Wichita resident Michael Riggle said this weekend, someone stole the catalytic converter from underneath his vehicle while he and his wife walked their dogs at a park. When they returned to their car after the walk, Riggle said it didn’t take long to figure out something was wrong. He said he wants more enforcement and penalties for this kind of crime.

“Broad daylight, other people around. I’m sure they were quick at what they were doing, but its frustrating because there isn’t much we can do about it,” Riggle said. “It’s such a low degree of penalty to it that there are no consequences for their actions.”

Replacing the catalytic converter and making repairs cost about $800, Riggle said.

