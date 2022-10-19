WATCH: Air force member returns home to surprise daughter: ‘I never want to leave’

Joseph Anderson, a father and Air Force member, surprised his daughter at school after returning from a deployment. (Source: KSLA)
By Tayler Davis, Rachael Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family in Louisiana is back together again.

On Tuesday, father and U.S. Air Force member Joseph Anderson returned from a deployment in Qatar to surprise his daughter at school.

KSLA shared a video of the touching moment between the father and daughter.

Anderson surprised his daughter and her sixth-grade class at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Shreveport. His wife said he is returning home from his fourth deployment.

The Air Force member said this latest deployment was for six months but hopes it could be his last.

“I think it’s harder on the family when we go there to do our job. It’s the family that takes care of everything while we’re gone. I’m glad they are here to support me, and I never want to leave them again,” Anderson said.

A family in Louisiana is back together again.
A family in Louisiana is back together again. (KSLA)

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Serena Williams ‘served’ breakfast at Wichita’s HomeGrown
The KBI says Richard Salisbury, 55, was last seen on Sept. 20 in rural Gray County. He was...
KBI seeks help to locate man missing from SW Kansas
FILE - University of Kansas campus
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Wichita Police Department named Joseph Sullivan as the next...
Former Philadelphia deputy commissioner named Wichita’s new police chief
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office investigates after a man reportedly drove a tractor into a...
Investigation underway after man drives tractor into crowd at party near Belle Plaine

Latest News

The dog tag was buried underground and lost to time. Until it was dug up by metal detector...
World War II dog tags belonging to American soldier found in Czech Republic
FILE - The UPS logo is displayed on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept....
EPA: UPS to pay fine, correct hazardous waste violations
FILE - The Justice Department says some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in...
US busts network providing technology to Russian military
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Woman testifies Danny Masterson raped, choked her in 2003
Staff members at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Building You: Career paths at El Dorado Correctional Facility