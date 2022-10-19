Where’s Shane? Clearwater Fall Festival

By Shane Konicki
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s definitely feelin’ like autumn out there, and today we’re getting in the Fall mood by heading out to Clearwater!

The Clearwater Fall Festival is kicking off this weekend, and this morning we’re getting a look at some of the fun activities you’ll get to participate in -- and giving you the details if you’re wanting to come out!

You can find more information on clearwaterksfallfest.com.

