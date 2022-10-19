Where’s Shane? Kansas Humane Society
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society always needs your help giving pets a good, fur-ever home.
This morning we’re out at KHS to get a look at some adoptable animals, and to learn more about their Subaru Loves Pets adoption event! The event this weekend will have adult dogs, kittens, and tweens going for just $25.
You can find more information at kshumane.org/news-events/blog/1027-subaru-adopt102222.html.
