Where’s Shane? Kansas Humane Society

By Shane Konicki
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society always needs your help giving pets a good, fur-ever home.

This morning we’re out at KHS to get a look at some adoptable animals, and to learn more about their Subaru Loves Pets adoption event! The event this weekend will have adult dogs, kittens, and tweens going for just $25.

You can find more information at kshumane.org/news-events/blog/1027-subaru-adopt102222.html.

The event this weekend will have adult dogs, kittens, and tweens going for just $25.
