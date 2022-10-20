Campaign 2022 Voter Guide: Kansas governor’s race

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, 12 News is working to help you stay informed. The most high-profile race in which the nation will be watching is the race for Kansas governor. Incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly faces challenges in Republican Derek Schmidt, conservative Independent Dennis Pyle and Libertarian Seth Cordell.

LAURA KELLY:

Laura Kelly is seeking a second term to serve as Kansas' governor.

DEREK SCHMIDT:

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is vying to oust Laura Kelly and be Kansas' new governor.

DENNIS PYLE:

Dennis Pile is running as an Independent for Kansas governor.

SETH CORDELL:

Seth Cordell is the Libertarian candidate in the race for Kansas governor.

