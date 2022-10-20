Campaign 2022 Voter Guide: Kansas governor’s race
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, 12 News is working to help you stay informed. The most high-profile race in which the nation will be watching is the race for Kansas governor. Incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly faces challenges in Republican Derek Schmidt, conservative Independent Dennis Pyle and Libertarian Seth Cordell.
You can hear from all four candidates in the players below:
LAURA KELLY:
DEREK SCHMIDT:
DENNIS PYLE:
SETH CORDELL:
