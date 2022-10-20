Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Kansas

credit card skimmer
credit card skimmer(WDTV)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday following the discovery of fuel card skimmers in gasoline pumps at Pride Ag Resources, in Ingalls.

The sheriff’s office advised anyone who recently paid with a credit card or debit card to fill up at the stop in Ingalls to check their account for fraudulent activity. Anyone who discovers fraudulent activity connected with the card skimmer in Ingalls should contact their financial institution and the Gray County Sheriff’s Office at 620-855-3916.

“The pumps are safe to use since these items have been seized,” the sheriff’s office said of the card skimmers.

