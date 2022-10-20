Cowley County fire department faces challenge in trying to replace old equipment

UDALL, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders need all the equipment they can get to protect during emergencies. A Cowley County fire department is working to get the necessary funds needed to upgrade some aging gear.

But because of their size and call volume, it’s a challenge to acquire funding.

When it comes to emergencies, minutes matter. Especially with life-saving emergencies, equipment such as the jaws of life is needed. But for departments in rural areas and small communities, replacing old equipment isn’t exactly affordable.

Since joining the Cowley County Fire District 4 in the mid-1980s, assistant chief Mitch Kratochville has seen the duties change amount first responders.

“In the past, they fought fires and that was it,” Kratochville said. “Now as the departments are becoming more multi-role, 50 percent of our calls are EMS calls where we provide first responders, which we didn’t do in 1989.”

For a department this size -- they don’t have the big budgets other departments may have -- some of their equipment has been used by other. And they’ve had to apply for grants or fundraise to get what they need.

During a recent training exercise, the department’s jaws of life, now almost 40 years old, finally failed.

“The motor started to lug down, and about that time there was a pretty good pop,” Kratochville said. “The person running the tool was lucky he didn’t get hurt from it.”

It’s one of several pieces of equipment the department wants to replace, but it’s not cheap. They’ve applied for grants, but there’s a lot of competition.”

So they turned to social media. Not only did other Kansas departments offer to loan theirs, they were able to find a refurbished device from Weis Fire in Salina.

“Firefighting is one big family,” Kratochville said. “It was very overwhelming to see how many people were willing to help out and get us going.”

Moving forward, they’re hoping to see see some changes at the federal level to allocate more money for departments like theirs.”

“We saw really good support for the first 10 years of the Fire Act Grant after 9/11,” Kratochville said. “Then it kind of petered off. We don’t get the support that we used to get in the past.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com