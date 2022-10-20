Eric Wedge steps away as WSU baseball coach for health reasons

Eric Wedge
Eric Wedge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University Baseball Head Coach Eric Wedge has stepped away from head coaching duties to focus on personal health related matters. Assistant Athletic Director for Baseball Operations and Player Development Loren Hibbs will assume head coaching responsibilities in Wedge’s absence.

Before joining the Shockers in 2019, Hibbs led the 49ers at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for 27 seasons.

“I have absolute confidence in Coach Hibbs and our coaching staff to lead our amazing group of student-athletes who have worked hard through a successful fall, culminating in the final Fall World Series games this week. We have not made any decisions about the long-term leadership of our program at this time,” athletic director Kevin Saal said in a statement.

Saal said the thoughts of those in the athletic department were with Wedge as he takes time in the offseason to address health matters. Saal said they would have no further comment on Wedge’s leave at the time.

