Fort Hays State University students, graduates anticipate benefits from student loan forgiveness

Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas
Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas(KWCH)
By Austin Morton
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the application for federal student loan forgiveness officially opened, offering an opportunity for millions to catch some financial relief. Those eligible include people who have accrued student loan debt and meet income requirements.

Wednesday, News 12 spoke with students and recent graduates of Fort Hays State University who stand to benefit from the student loan forgiveness.

“Being a first-generation student, paying off debts is always important, so getting that taken out would be a huge help,” said Fort Hays State graduate student Misael Trejo.

Fort Hays State graduate Brett Meyer said he and his wife both went to graduate school, paid for with loans. At a point now we’re they’re looking to grow their family and buy a home, he said, just knocking $10,000 off their student debt “would be amazing and a huge blessing.”

Ryan Stanley with the Student Government Association at Fort Hays State said he wants to make sure students are aware of their options, adding a segment about the debt relief at the next SGA meeting. He said he believes the results could be positive and help to lift student morale.

“It’s kind of the same, I guess, feeling you would get as receiving a scholarship,” Stanley said. “You’re just really excied about it and definitely a little bit of weight lifted off your shoulders.”

Those interested in applying for the student debt relief can find guidance to do so and further information on the program here: https://studentaid.gov/.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Serena Williams ‘served’ breakfast at Wichita’s HomeGrown
The KBI says Richard Salisbury, 55, was last seen on Sept. 20 in rural Gray County. He was...
KBI seeks help to locate man missing from SW Kansas
FILE - University of Kansas campus
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection
Generic image of police line
Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office investigates after a man reportedly drove a tractor into a...
Investigation underway after man drives tractor into crowd at party near Belle Plaine

Latest News

The National Weather Service identified this object spotted over the sky in Sedgwick County as...
Mystery solved: Object spotted over Wichita-area sky identified
Staff members at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Building You: Career paths at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Building You: Career paths at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Building You: Career paths at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Grass fire burning at Lake Afton in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Crews fight to contain grass fire near Lake Afton, elevated threat continues