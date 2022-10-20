Fort Hays State University students, graduates anticipate benefits from student loan forgiveness

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the application for federal student loan forgiveness officially opened, offering an opportunity for millions to catch some financial relief. Those eligible include people who have accrued student loan debt and meet income requirements.

Wednesday, News 12 spoke with students and recent graduates of Fort Hays State University who stand to benefit from the student loan forgiveness.

“Being a first-generation student, paying off debts is always important, so getting that taken out would be a huge help,” said Fort Hays State graduate student Misael Trejo.

Fort Hays State graduate Brett Meyer said he and his wife both went to graduate school, paid for with loans. At a point now we’re they’re looking to grow their family and buy a home, he said, just knocking $10,000 off their student debt “would be amazing and a huge blessing.”

Ryan Stanley with the Student Government Association at Fort Hays State said he wants to make sure students are aware of their options, adding a segment about the debt relief at the next SGA meeting. He said he believes the results could be positive and help to lift student morale.

“It’s kind of the same, I guess, feeling you would get as receiving a scholarship,” Stanley said. “You’re just really excied about it and definitely a little bit of weight lifted off your shoulders.”

Those interested in applying for the student debt relief can find guidance to do so and further information on the program here: https://studentaid.gov/.

