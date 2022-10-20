Honore Adversis Foundation announces fundraisers for fallen deputy Sidnee Carter

Dep. Sidnee Carter
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Honore Adversis Foundation, in partnership with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, is selling items to raise funds for Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter, who was killed in a vehicle crash on Oct. 7. All proceeds of their sales will benefit Carter’s family.

Metal “End of Watch” memorial wristbands are engraved with Deputy Carter’s name, ID number and the date of her “end of watch.” will be sold for $15. Silicone memorial bracelets with Deputy Carter’s name, ID number and agency are $5. The bracelets and wristbands can be purchased at the Sedgwick County Sheriff Squad Room (located at 1015 W. Stillwell, Wichita, KS 67213). Business hours are 9 am – 5 pm, Monday thru Friday.

The Foundation is also selling “In Memory of Deputy Sidnee Carter” t-shirts. To purchase a shirt, visit www.cuffsvsaxes.com/thaf-053ts-0008.html. The shirts will be available in cotton or sports performance material in four colors. T-shirts will be available Nov. 5. There is an option to mail the shirts for an additional fee, or you may pick up your order from US LOGO, Inc. at 520 N. West Street when they are ready for pickup.

The Foundation is accepting donations on behalf of Deputy Carter’s family. Donations can be made on the Honore Adversis Foundation website, www.honorduringadversity.org (please note for SGCO SO Deputy Sidnee Carter). Checks can be mailed directly to “The Honore Adversis Foundation”, 477 N. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67203. Please write “Deputy Sidnee Carter” in the memo line of the check.

