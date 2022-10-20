NAACP leader: City of Wichita lacked transparency in police chief selection

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pending civil lawsuit against Wichita’s new police chief brings concerns about a perceived lack of transparency from the City of Wichita. A member of the search committee for Wichita’s next police chief claims the city knew about the lawsuit against Joseph Sullivan but did not pass that along to the committee. Thursday afternoon, 12 News reached out to the City of Wichita that said the lawsuit came up in a private interview with Sullivan, a law-enforcement veteran expected to start as WPD Chief in early December after serving for decades with the Philadelphia Police Department.

WPD chief search committee member, Wichita Branch NAACP President Larry Burkes, Sr., said the NAACP will release a statement Friday regarding the pending lawsuit against Sullivan. That lawsuit, filed in May 2020, names Evelyn Cintron, a former Philadelphia police officer, as the plaintiff in a case against the City of Philadelphia and Sullivan in connection with treatment by Sullivan when he served as Cintron’s supervisor.

In the six-count complaint, Cintron makes claims of employment discrimination based on sex and national origin, employment retaliation for reporting race discrimination and reports of first-amendment retaliation.

“[Cintron] found her work conditions to be increasingly stressful, hostile, and harmful,” the lawsuit says. “She began experiencing panic attacks and severe insomnia. She sought medical attention. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and acute depression due to work-related stress.”

The suit says Cintron took medical leave from work and “sought long-term psychiatric care and counseling.” It said her doctor wouldn’t permit her to return to work and she retired after working with the Philadelphia PD for 20 years.

In further acknowledging what was known before Sullivan’s selection in Wichita, the city provided the following statement:

“The professional search firm hired by the City was made aware of the lawsuit by Mr. Sullivan during the recruitment process but the search firm deemed it immaterial to his candidacy per a statement from the Philadelphia Chief Deputy City Solicitor Nicole Morris regarding the lawsuit that read, “The case is stalled in discovery, but that should not hurt Sullivan’s future employment as our investigation has not revealed any wrongdoing on his part.” Further, Sullivan received contemporary support from the Philadelphia-based Spanish American Law Enforcement Association that included praise on Sullivan, writing, “Deputy Sullivan was a mentor for our Latino commanders and was vocal in encouraging Latino officers advancement within the rank and file. He treated his officers equally and acknowledged hard work.”

By virtue of his long, decorated record of service in law enforcement, the City has full faith in Joseph Sullivan’s ability to lead the Wichita Police Department with integrity, professionalism, and equity for all employees.”

With the statement, provided in an emailed response, the City of Wichita also included a copy of a letter of recommendation for Sullivan from the Spanish American Law Enforcement Association, or S.A.L.E.A. for the police chief position in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Sullivan was an applicant for police chief in Albuquerque but was not selected to lead the department.

That letter of recommendation, written by a Philadelphia police officer named Eddie Lopez, said former Philadelphia PD Deputy Commissioner Sullivan “was a mentor for our Latino commanders and was vocal in encouraging Latino officers advancement within the rank and file.”

“He treated his officers equally and acknowledged hard work,” Lopez wrote. “Everyone had an opportunity to excel under his command.”

Sullivan retired from the Philadelphia Police Department in 2020 as deputy commissioner. After leaving the department, he moved on to work for a company that sells body armor and personal protection equipment. Sullivan also runs a charity to support families and children of fallen first responders.

As Wichita’s police chief, he’s slated to start at an annual salary of $210,000.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com