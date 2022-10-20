Sedgwick County settles over 2020 crash that killed 5

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission on Wednesday approved a $300,000 settlement in connection with a 2020 crash in western Sedgwick County that killed a mother and her four children. It happened Sept. 25, 2020 at the intersection of 263rd Street West and 71st Street South, between Cheney and Clearwater.

The county explained the reason for its part in the settlement involves issues with the removal of rumble strips and whether they should have been there to possibly prevent the crash. A week after the crash, rumble strips were installed at 263rd West and 71st South.

In the crash, the county said, a Ford Expedition was traveling south on 263rd West when the driver of a semitrailer loaded with grain ran a stop sign while heading east on 71st South.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com