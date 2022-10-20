Sedgwick County settles over 2020 crash that killed 5

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission on Wednesday approved a $300,000 settlement in connection with a 2020 crash in western Sedgwick County that killed a mother and her four children. It happened Sept. 25, 2020 at the intersection of 263rd Street West and 71st Street South, between Cheney and Clearwater.

The county explained the reason for its part in the settlement involves issues with the removal of rumble strips and whether they should have been there to possibly prevent the crash. A week after the crash, rumble strips were installed at 263rd West and 71st South.

In the crash, the county said, a Ford Expedition was traveling south on 263rd West when the driver of a semitrailer loaded with grain ran a stop sign while heading east on 71st South.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Serena Williams ‘served’ breakfast at Wichita’s HomeGrown
The KBI says Richard Salisbury, 55, was last seen on Sept. 20 in rural Gray County. He was...
KBI seeks help to locate man missing from SW Kansas
FILE - University of Kansas campus
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection
Generic image of police line
Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office investigates after a man reportedly drove a tractor into a...
Investigation underway after man drives tractor into crowd at party near Belle Plaine

Latest News

Phillipsburg rodeo
Kansas' Biggest Rodeo returns to Phillipsburg
Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas
Fort Hays State University students, graduates anticipate benefits from student loan forgiveness
The National Weather Service identified this object spotted over the sky in Sedgwick County as...
Mystery solved: Object spotted over Wichita-area sky identified
Staff members at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Building You: Career paths at El Dorado Correctional Facility