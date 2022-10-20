Sunshine and 70s today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says out the door temperatures are not as chilly as the past few mornings, but upper 30s and lower 40s make the coat or jacket a must have. Bright blue skies this afternoon will take temperatures into the upper 70s, or 10 degrees above average.

Friday promises to be even warmer as temperatures top-out in the 80s, or high enough to challenge a few records. Expect the unusual warmth to hang around through the weekend with more record highs possible both Saturday and Sunday.

The wind will also be back this weekend. While eastern Kansas will have enough humidity to off-set the wildfire concern, the same cannot be said for western Kansas where red flag warnings are likely.

Our next cold front will sweep across Kansas on Sunday bringing shower and storm chances back to the state in addition to cooler temperatures by early next week. Some of the storms Sunday afternoon and evening, mainly over central and eastern Kansas, may be strong to severe with heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warm. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 79.

Tonight: Clear, seasonably cool. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and very warm. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 85.

Sat: Low: 54. High: 65. Sunny, breezy; near record warmth.

Sun: Low: 58. High: 87. Windy with increasing clouds; late day storm chances.

Mon: Low: 50. High: 65. Decreasing clouds, windy, and cooler.

Tue: Low: 41. High: 66. Mostly sunny and seasonal.

Wed: Low: 40. High: 72. Mostly sunny and milder.

