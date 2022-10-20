Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.

In the bodycam footage, timestamped a little after 3 p.m. Sept. 24 Whipple is attempting to dump trash at a Wichita neighborhood cleanup. A Wichita city leader and some WPD members told 12 News that Whipple attempted to “cut in line” at the cleanup, driving around other people who were waiting.

A little more than a week since the release of the bodycam footage, FactFinder 12 learned the mayor tried to give the Southwest Neighborhood Association $1,500. The association helped to put on the event with the city but the association’s president said its board unanimously decided not to accept Whipple’s check due to uncertainty about his motives with the large amount.

“And that’s why the board just unanimously said, ‘hey, it’s probably best we just return this back to Brandon,” Southwest Neighborhood Association President Joshua Blick said.

Eyewitnesses at the Sept. 24 cleanup event told 12 News an officer tried to get Whipple to stop. That’s when the officer turned on his Axon body camera and approached Whipple. Wichita’s mayor, in line to dump trash from a rental property, said he misunderstood the situation and felt the officer mistreated him. Following the release of the bodycam footage, the fraternal order of police at both the state an national levels responded to defend the officer and called on Whipple to apologize.

In offering the check, Whipple said his lone motive was to do something nice for the neighborhood as he thought about future cleanup events.

“Reflecting on what happened during the neighborhood cleanup made me think about, I guess, some of the stress factors there. One of them was the lack of dumpsters. So, looking back on my experience as the vice president of the neighborhood association in the past, we’ve had folks who have sponsored dumpsters and I wanted to sponsor a couple of dumpsters in the future to try to make sure that the next event works a little more smooth,” the mayor said.

He said he gave the neighborhood association the money because he thought the association paid for the cleanup event. It doesn’t. The city does.

“Originally, I thought that the neighborhood association was actually the ones who were spending the money and putting on the neighborhood cleanup, and this time, I guess, the city was actually the ones doing it,” Whipple said. “So, before I sent the check, I checked around and said, ‘hey, the neighborhood association ran this right?’ And I got the wrong information.”

Some neighbors raised concerns about the mayor’s intentions with the $1,500 payment.

“Look, I don’t know what to do here at this point. I think at one point, I was getting knocked for trying to dump $30 worth of mattresses off, and now I’m getting knocked for trying to sponsor a couple dumpsters for the future neighborhood cleanups,” Whipple said. “All I’m trying to do at this point is make sure my community has what they need. I am a south Wichitan. I am the former vice chair of the neighborhood association. I know these things are stressful. As they move forward, all I wanted to do was sponsor a couple dumpsters to make sure the next cleanup doesn’t wind up as stressful as the last one was.”

Whipple said he apologized to Blick for his behavior at the Sept. 24 cleanup event.

“I will say that me feeling bad about my behavior is separate when it comes to looking at, ‘what can we do to make this event better in the future?’ That is what motivated my gift of two dumpsters for the next time,” he said. “Because I think a variable for what caused that situation to be more stressful than it needed to be was, the demand was higher than the dumpsters at the time.”

Blick said the cleanup event was specific to certain neighborhoods that might not be able to afford taking trash to the dump. He said those neighbors received flyers; Mayor Whipple did not.

