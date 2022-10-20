Wind & warmth setting up extreme fire danger

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bone dry conditions, warm temperatures, and stronger winds will combine for a serious fire danger in the days to come. Please use caution, especially on Sunday when the winds are forecast to be at their strongest.

Skies will be mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will gust to around 30 mph for south central and eastern Kansas.

A breezy day is expected Saturday with gusts of 30-40 mph, especially over central and eastern Kansas. Temperatures will remain well above normal and highs are likely to be well into the 80s once again.

Wind gusts of 50 mph+ are on the way for Sunday, resulting in extreme fire danger and potentially blowing dust. Highs will be in the 80s with mostly sunny conditions.

Although a few storms may develop Sunday night for eastern Kansas, better chances for some rain may come Monday with afternoon showers and storms trying to develop across south central and eastern Kansas. The track of the storm is still not set just yet, so adjustments in how much rain and exact location will still be pinned down as time draws near.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 54.

Sat: High: 86 Sunny.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 60 Mostly sunny; windy. A few overnight storms.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy; PM rain and thunder. Breezy.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 44 Decreasing clouds.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 46 Partly cloudy; evening storms. Breezy

