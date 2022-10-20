WPD claims investigation leads to record fentanyl seizure

Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl(DEA/MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it NIIBIN Enforcement Team has seized “a massive number of suspected fentanyl pills” as part of an ongoing investigation.

“We’ve estimated - based on weight - the number of pills to be somewhere in the area of half a million to a million, which would make this the largest seizure of fentanyl for our agency to date and a record seizure nationwide,” the department wrote on social media.

WPD also said it has seized “close to (10) crime guns.”

No further details are being released due to the ongoing investigation.

