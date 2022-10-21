Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested two of the three people they were searching for after two people were found dead and a police officer was shot on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington.

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane.

Officers found two people dead, and an officer was shot in the arm after finding a vehicle suspected of fleeing the scene.

He was doing well after being transported for medical care.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors during the search.

Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt. The third suspect, another man, had not been identified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

credit card skimmer
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Gray County
Brandon Whipple
Wichita neighborhood association says mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
The National Weather Service identified this object spotted over the sky in Sedgwick County as...
Mystery solved: Object spotted over Wichita-area sky identified
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
WPD: Up to 1 million suspected fentanyl pills taken off Wichita streets
Eric Wedge
Eric Wedge steps away as WSU baseball coach for health reasons

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP