Does It Work? Scrubbie

Testing the "Scrubbie" for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Washing the dishes can be one of the more time-consuming chores around the house and with that, it’s also one of the least popular. The makers of the Scrubbie claim their universal scrubbing attachment will make your time behind the sink go by faster and easier.

Does the product that can attach to your kitchen sink sprayer or even a water hose deliver on making the manual dishwashing process less of a pain? 12 News enlisted the help of father of two, Matt Ehresman, to put the Scrubble to the test.

