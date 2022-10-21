Farmers’ struggles continue with most of Kansas in ‘extreme’ or ‘exceptional’ drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest information from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows Kansas is getting drier. Thursday’s report shows most of Kansas in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought.” Kansas farmers say this year’s drought is among the worst they’ve seen, impacting nearly every crop and nearly every county in the state.

“Never witnesses anything like this in our area,” Mulvane-area farmer Curt Hoobler said.

Hoobler and his farmhand, Jared Sazoma say their wheat, corn and soybean crops haven’t received substantial rain in more than 100 days and this fall’s harvest is among the worst.

Hoobler said his soybeans are usually double in size than they are this year. This year, they’re small enough that they wouldn’t usually make the cut. The extended drought has impacted every corner of the farming industry, including those who transport what’s harvested.

Driver Phillip Hundley said he worries about whether he’ll have work hauling grain in the coming months.

Other than the farmers are the ones taking it the worse, we have a shortage of work right now in the grain industry,” he said. “We get paid by how many loads we get done today by the bushel, and that affects us at the end of the day. So, it’s just been tough.”

With more than two million Kansans now living in areas experiencing extreme or exceptional drought, Kansas Farm Bureau Director of Commodities Mark Nelson said it’s been more than 10 years since we’ve seen conditions like this. But this time, it’s even more widespread.

When Kansas farmers aren’t producing, costs remain high.

“We’re not going to be contributing a lot of supply that’s going to lower the prices,” Nelson said.

Hoobler said as a farmer, all he can do is hope for rain before winter to bring better results for spring.

“We have to pray that when we do get rain that it’s at least a minimum of a half-inch rain,” he said.

