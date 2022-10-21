Feeling more like summer on Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the near normal lower to middle 40s. Later today underneath a mostly sunny sky highs will soar into the middle 80s making Friday feel more like summer.

Stronger, gusty winds will elevate the fire weather concerns today and Saturday, but the far bigger worry will take place on Sunday. Very low humidity, tender box vegetation, and wind gusts between 45-60 mph will make conditions extreme to catastrophic, especially across central and western Kansas.

The wind will be accompanied by our next cold front. Ahead of the front we will see near record highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, and behind the front temperatures will tumble into the 50s and 60s. Along the front, mainly over north central and northeast Kansas, showers, and storms are possible Sunday evening/night and some be strong to severe.

The front is expected to stall over eastern Kansas on Monday which means additional chances for rain and storms. In fact, it looks like areas along and east of I-135 may see beneficial rainfall amounts up to one inch.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and very warm. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 86.

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy; near record warmth. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 86.

Sun: Low: 60. High: 88. Mostly sunny, windy; isolated storms at night.

Mon: Low: 59. High: 65. Mostly cloudy, much cooler; rain/thunder likely.

Tue: Low: 44. High: 59. Showers early; mostly cloudy and cool.

Wed: Low: 40. High: 68. Mostly sunny and milder.

Thu: Low: 47. High: 72. Increasing clouds, breezy; late day storm chances.

