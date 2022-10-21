Four students arrested following Salina South shooting threat

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four Salina South High School students, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were arrested following a shooting threat made Thursday at the school.

According to police, a student made a statement to three other boys about shooting up the school. Then all four boys were allegedly seen putting their hands together, which police interpreted as an agreement to participate. The statement and the gesture were witnessed by another student, who reported it to a parent. The four students were identified after school resource officers and school officials reviewed the video from the cafeteria.

The four students were arrested on the level 5 felony of aggravated criminal threat. An arrest affidavit for the charges have been submitted to the Salina County Attorney’s Office. All of the teens were booked into juvenile detention.

Salina Police say they’ve investigated at least 14 criminal threats against the city’s middle and high schools. Not all of the investigations have resulted in arrest. Earlier this month, three teens -- not all students at Salina South -- were arrested after a shot was fired from a car toward the school after school had been let out.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

