Gov. Laura Kelly issues state of disaster emergency for wildfire risk

Kansas Wildfires
Kansas Wildfires
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency starting at 8 a.m. Friday due to a high risk of wildland fires over the weekend, with the primary threat being on Sunday.

The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria. There is a threat for fires for the majority of the state with dry conditions with low relative humidity, gusting winds, and an abundance of dry grass and other flammable vegetation.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management State Emergency Operations Center will be staffed on Saturday and Sunday to monitor the situation and assist counties with requests for state assistance. Kansas Forest Service will have aviation assets on standby along with ground resources.

“Critical fire weather returns to Kansas earlier than normal this year,” Rodney Redinger, Kansas Forest Service Assistant Fire Management Officer said. “With harvest and hunting in full swing, there is an increased chance for human caused ignition sources. On Sunday, fires will ignite easily and be extremely hard to contain, especially in the western portions of the state.”

