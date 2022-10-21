Great Bend man turns hobby into award-winning craft

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A Great Bend man has been practicing the craft of woodcarving for more than 20 years, carving out caricatures and winning contests with his work.

Barry Bowers said a friend prompted him to begin the hobby.

“A friend of mine kind of kept at me, saying how much relaxation it was, how much fun it was. And he was teaching a class up at the rec center and that’s how I got started,” Bowers said.

He said projects take time and patience.

“But you get pretty well lost in what you’re doing, and that’s the relaxing part of it I think,” Bowers said.

He said despite dedicating more than two decades to the craft, he sees room for improvement.

“Most of it is just practice. The more you do anything, the better you get at it,” Bowers said. “You can always do something a little better or a little different.”

That pursuit of getting better has led to multiple awards across Kansas and the nation. Those contests are also where he’s made connections with fellow craftsmen and craftswomen.

“It’s just a fun hobby, a great group of people,” Bowers said. “Everybody I’ve met around the country and the state are just great people to be around.”

