Great Bend man turns hobby into award-winning craft

Great Bend's Barry Bowers has turned a hobby into an award-winning display of talent.
Great Bend's Barry Bowers has turned a hobby into an award-winning display of talent.(KWCH)
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A Great Bend man has been practicing the craft of woodcarving for more than 20 years, carving out caricatures and winning contests with his work.

Barry Bowers said a friend prompted him to begin the hobby.

“A friend of mine kind of kept at me, saying how much relaxation it was, how much fun it was. And he was teaching a class up at the rec center and that’s how I got started,” Bowers said.

He said projects take time and patience.

“But you get pretty well lost in what you’re doing, and that’s the relaxing part of it I think,” Bowers said.

He said despite dedicating more than two decades to the craft, he sees room for improvement.

“Most of it is just practice. The more you do anything, the better you get at it,” Bowers said. “You can always do something a little better or a little different.”

That pursuit of getting better has led to multiple awards across Kansas and the nation. Those contests are also where he’s made connections with fellow craftsmen and craftswomen.

“It’s just a fun hobby, a great group of people,” Bowers said. “Everybody I’ve met around the country and the state are just great people to be around.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

credit card skimmer
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Kansas
The National Weather Service identified this object spotted over the sky in Sedgwick County as...
Mystery solved: Object spotted over Wichita-area sky identified
Brandon Whipple
Wichita neighborhood association says mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
Generic image of police line
Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office investigates after a man reportedly drove a tractor into a...
Investigation underway after man drives tractor into crowd at party near Belle Plaine

Latest News

Dep. Sidnee Carter
Honore Adversis Foundation announces fundraisers for fallen deputy Sidnee Carter
Wichita Heights veteran memorial project
Helping Hand: Heights High memorial will honor fallen soldiers
The Goddard Public Library on Monday, Oct. 17, held a ribbon-cutting for its new Mobile Library.
Goddard Public Library cuts ribbon for new Mobile Library
Salvation Army winter clothing distribution starts Monday