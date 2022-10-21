Gun seized from student at Hutchinson Middle School Friday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson School District says a gun was seized from a student entering Hutchinson Middle School Friday morning.

A USD 308 spokesperson said the gun was found “through proper reporting and people speaking up,” which enable police to respond as the student entered.

The gun has been confiscated by police and the student is in custody.

The school was in a lockdown briefly Friday morning, and the spokesperson says there is no ongoing threat and that students and staff are safe.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com