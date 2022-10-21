Kansas educators: Gap in state funding for special education impacts all students

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas educators are trying to make their message clear: The gap in state funding for special-education is impacting all students. The state hasn’t met the funding requirements for these services in more than a decade and the current gap is 20%.

Thursday, 12 News spoke with educators about what they’re facing. They say Kansas is able to meet its obligation on special-education funding. Goddard Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Henry said when the state doesn’t meet this requirement, it’s an issue for every student, not just those with individualized education plans, or IEPs.

“If something has to give, it is the underfunding of what students need,” said West Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative Director Kyle Carlin.

Currently in Kansas, data shows special education funded at 71% of excess cost to provide the services. That number is supposed to be at 92%. That’s leaving a $155 million gap which school districts are paying for through what are called “general funds.”

“(Students are) going to still have the services that are on their IEP,” Carlin said. “By law, we have to provide that. But it is going to change the options available to general education.”

At Goddard Public Schools, that’s $4 million that could be used elsewhere.

“You could decrease class sizes at the elementary level. You could specialize with more reading and math interventions, and then to think about the skill set you need, whether I’m a special-ed or general-ed teacher, to truly have a classroom setting that serves all students,” Dr. Henry said.

Carlin said the West Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative serves schools in and around Hays.

“(The cooperative) covers 20 different buildings,” he said. “Some are school buildings, but we also have staff at the KVC psychiatric hospital.

Carlin said a $1.5-million shortfall at his coop represents 25 teachers and therapists.

“As our numbers (of students) and the significance of behaviors and other needs have increased, we just need a greater staff-to-student ration in order to meet those needs,” he said.

The call from education leaders is for Kansas lawmakers to meet the required funding for special education because it’s not just students, but special-education staffing, which sometimes requires specialized skills or training.

“We’re competing with clinics and hospitals for these staff members that the extra funds would allow to have wages that are more commensurate with that,” Carlin said.

