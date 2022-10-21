Parsons couple sentenced to 60 years for child sex crimes

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man and a woman from Parsons were both sentenced to 60 years in prison for sex crimes against children. Prosecutors requested the statutory maximum for each count, to run consecutive to each other.

This summer in separate cases, 26-year-old Dustin Strom and 28-year-old Thommie-Lyn Stansky pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child (production of child pornography).

According to court documents, Strom and Stansky admitted that while living together as a couple in February 2021, Strom expressed to Stansky his sexual interest in children. Stansky then created images of herself sexually abusing a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old. She shared the images with Strom, who also created images of himself sexually abusing the children.

In August 2021, a social media platform reported Strom to law enforcement after some images were sent to others online. Federal agents examining the couple’s cell phones and social media accounts found communications between them in which they discussed the sexual abuse of children and child pornography.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

credit card skimmer
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Gray County
Brandon Whipple
Wichita neighborhood association says mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
The National Weather Service identified this object spotted over the sky in Sedgwick County as...
Mystery solved: Object spotted over Wichita-area sky identified
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Wichita Police Department named Joseph Sullivan as the next...
Philadelphia official weighs in on lawsuit against new Wichita Police Chief
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
WPD: Up to 1 million suspected fentanyl pills taken off Wichita streets

Latest News

Bill Self
KU looks to newcomers to fill voids from title team
The Salina school district voted Tuesday night to require masks for all students and staff for...
Four students arrested following Salina South shooting threat
Corey Wontorski
Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death
Kansas Wildfires
Gov. Laura Kelly issues state of disaster emergency for wildfire risk