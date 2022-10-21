Parsons couple sentenced to 60 years for child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man and a woman from Parsons were both sentenced to 60 years in prison for sex crimes against children. Prosecutors requested the statutory maximum for each count, to run consecutive to each other.

This summer in separate cases, 26-year-old Dustin Strom and 28-year-old Thommie-Lyn Stansky pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child (production of child pornography).

According to court documents, Strom and Stansky admitted that while living together as a couple in February 2021, Strom expressed to Stansky his sexual interest in children. Stansky then created images of herself sexually abusing a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old. She shared the images with Strom, who also created images of himself sexually abusing the children.

In August 2021, a social media platform reported Strom to law enforcement after some images were sent to others online. Federal agents examining the couple’s cell phones and social media accounts found communications between them in which they discussed the sexual abuse of children and child pornography.

