Pence visits Wichita in support of GOP candidate for Kansas governor

Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Wichita Friday, Oct. 21, to campaign for Kansas GOP...
Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Wichita Friday, Oct. 21, to campaign for Kansas GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt.(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Polling shows a tight race for Kansas governor between Democratic incumbent, Governor Laura Kelly and Republican challenger, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. An appearance in Wichita Friday by former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence marks the most high-profile national Republican to visit Kansas in support of candidates in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

A line of supporters and a handful of protesters waited on the former vice president’s arrival in Wichita. After other Republicans in statewide and congressional races spoke, Schmidt and Pence took center stage.

“I’m here for really two reasons: Derek Schmidt and Laura Kelly, ‘cause I know both of them,” Pence said.

After mentioning that his wife, Karen Pence, is a Kansas native, Pence worked to rally supporters on the case for supporting Schmidt. He pointed to economic concerns, focusing on issues important to conservatives and said there are parallels between Governor Kelly and President Joe Biden.

“The time has come for you to say ‘no’ to the Biden, Kelly agenda,” Pence said. “The time has come for Kansas to vote for Derek Schmidt to be the next governor.”

The former vice president’s message was about getting out to vote and voting GOP.

Ahead of Pence’s arrival in Wichita, Governor Kelly’s campaign bought a newspaper ad talking about the praise Kelly received from former President Trump in the state’s handing of COVID-19 early in the pandemic. The ad also points out Republican endorsements for Kelly from for Kansas leaders who Schmidt worked for as attorney general.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

credit card skimmer
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Gray County
Brandon Whipple
Wichita neighborhood association says mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
The National Weather Service identified this object spotted over the sky in Sedgwick County as...
Mystery solved: Object spotted over Wichita-area sky identified
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Wichita Police Department named Joseph Sullivan as the next...
Philadelphia official weighs in on lawsuit against new Wichita Police Chief
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
WPD: Up to 1 million suspected fentanyl pills taken off Wichita streets

Latest News

Wichita Fraternal Order of Police demands apology from Brandon Whipple to WPD
Brandon Whipple
Wichita neighborhood association says mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
Amendment question
2022 Voter Guide: Constitutional Amendment questions
Campaign 2022
Campaign 2022 Voter Guide: Kansas governor’s race