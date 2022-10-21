Sedgwick County sheriff: Fentanyl ‘not likely’ to appear in Halloween candy

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said colorful round pills known as rainbow fentanyl, have been seized in the community.
By Lily Wu and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An announcement from the Wichita Police Department sheds light on the prevalence of potentially-deadly fentanyl in the community. Thursday, the WPD reported seizing up to a million pills.

With this report come questions about how much more could be out there and a concern from some parents, wondering if fentanyl pills could be mixed with their children’s Halloween candy.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said colorful round pills known as rainbow fentanyl, have been seized in the community. His main message this Halloween is for parents to remain diligent when going through their children’s candy, as they should any year. But, he said it’s not likely the dangerous drug will be in the candy mix.

“Not to say that it can’t happen, but you just have to be a little more diligent when your kids come home to go through their candy,” Easter said. “’Cause it’s not just fentanyl. There’s other things somebody that’s evil could try to put (in Halloween buckets).

A group of Senate Republicans issued a public service announcement, warning parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween, but Easer said fentanyl in bowls of candy isn’t what he’s seeing locally.

“We have no intelligence or anything else that leads us to believe that someone is going to try to put fentanyl into candy or put fentanyl into baggies,” he said.

Instead, law enforcement agencies across Kansas, including Wichita, Newton and Sedgwick County, say they continue to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs on the streets that are laced with fentanyl.

“All of the Percocet that’s out there is all fake, it’s all fentanyl, and we’re starting to see a little bit more of the Adderall,” Easter said. “You shouldn’t take that Adderall from anybody ‘cause you don’t know where they got it from.”

This Halloween, the sheriff shares the following message with parents:

“This is a different age we live in right now compared to maybe when [parents] grew up. So, you have to be a little bit more cautious, have a lot more oversight of your child because of everything that we have going on.”

Easer advises parents that if a child gets a bag of candies they don’t recognize, throw it away. And if you see rainbow fentanyl (often resembling Flintstones vitamins), call police to report it.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

credit card skimmer
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Kansas
The National Weather Service identified this object spotted over the sky in Sedgwick County as...
Mystery solved: Object spotted over Wichita-area sky identified
Brandon Whipple
Wichita neighborhood association says mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
Generic image of police line
Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office investigates after a man reportedly drove a tractor into a...
Investigation underway after man drives tractor into crowd at party near Belle Plaine

Latest News

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
Sedgwick County sheriff: Fentanyl 'not likely' to appear in Halloween candy
Empty classroom in a Wichita-area school district.
Kansas educators: Gap in state funding for special education impacts all students
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Wichita Police Department named Joseph Sullivan as the next...
NAACP leader: City of Wichita lacked transparency in police chief selection
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
WPD claims investigation leads to record fentanyl seizure