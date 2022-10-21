Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on four counts related to the fentanyl overdose death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski last month.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with information on Wontorski’s case, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Gage Smith.

Smith was booked on distribution of a controlled substance; causing death, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and violate controlled substance.

Wontorski’s mother, Tammy Arnott, believes on Sunday, Sept. 11, he overdosed on fentanyl-laced Percocet pills.

