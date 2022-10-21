Weather Alert - Sunday - Fire Danger

Wind gusts over 40 look likely by the end of the weekend
Highest fire danger is Sunday
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bone dry conditions, warm temperatures, and stronger winds will combine for a extreme fire weather setup late in the weekend. Please use caution this weekend and do your part to avoid getting a fire started. Temperatures will remain very warm all the way through the weekend.

Skies will be mostly clear on Saturday. Wind gusts of 25-30 mph will be possible in parts of central and eastern Kansas. Highs statewide will be in the 80s, and could approach some record highs in a few spots.

Very windy and warm weather on the way for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front coming into Kansas Sunday night will bring a chance for scattered storms to central and eastern Kansas, but they will be few and far between.

A better chance for rain comes Monday into the afternoon, but it won’t happen statewide. This will primarily target south central and eastern Kansas. Severe weather is not expected, but some thunder is possible. Temperatures cool to the 50s for highs early next week.

Another storm system will arrive next Thursday and Friday, with more potential of badly needed rain.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 62.

Sun: High: 87 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Windy. A few overnight storms.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 57 Cloudy; scattered showers and a few storms.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 38 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 45 Partly cloudy; overnight showers/storms.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 46 Scattered showers.

