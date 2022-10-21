Where’s Shane? Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready to grab a bowl, have some chili, and help a great cause in the process.

This morning we’re checking out the upcoming Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off! This event will give folks the opportunity to pick out a handmade bowl and fill it with some delicious chili to raise money for the Kansas Food Bank.

You can find more information at www.wichita.edu/academics/fine_arts/adci/partnerships/empty_bowls/index.php.

