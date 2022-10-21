Where’s Shane? Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off

By Shane Konicki
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready to grab a bowl, have some chili, and help a great cause in the process.

This morning we’re checking out the upcoming Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off! This event will give folks the opportunity to pick out a handmade bowl and fill it with some delicious chili to raise money for the Kansas Food Bank.

You can find more information at www.wichita.edu/academics/fine_arts/adci/partnerships/empty_bowls/index.php.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

credit card skimmer
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Gray County
Brandon Whipple
Wichita neighborhood association says mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
The National Weather Service identified this object spotted over the sky in Sedgwick County as...
Mystery solved: Object spotted over Wichita-area sky identified
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
WPD: Up to 1 million suspected fentanyl pills taken off Wichita streets
Eric Wedge
Eric Wedge steps away as WSU baseball coach for health reasons

Latest News

Kansas Wildfires
Gov. Laura Kelly issues state of disaster emergency for wildfire risk
82521-generic gun school student campus-ksla
Gun seized from student at Hutchinson Middle School Friday morning
Pick out a handmade bowl and fill it with chili to raise money for the Kansas Food Bank.
Where's Shane? Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Sedgwick Co. Fire District 1 implements burn ban