Wichita Fraternal Order of Police demands apology from Brandon Whipple to WPD

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Fraternal Order of Police Wichita Lodge 5 has demanded an apology from Mayor Brandon Whipple to the officer involved in an interaction last month at a neighborhood cleanup event.

“This apology is not only for the Mayor’s actions on the day of the ‘clean up’ event, but for all his actions and words afterward where he defamed the officer and police officers at large,” the FOP wrote in a statement issued Friday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, Whipple attempted to cut in line at the community event, driving around other people who were waiting. After officer Atlee Vogt attempted to get Whipple to stop, an interaction began that was captured on Vogt’s body camera.

“I’ve got a guy who doesn’t know who I am,” Whipple told Robert Layton, whom he called after he was stopped by Vogt. “He’s just screaming at me to turn around, incredibly rude. So I’m going to figure out how to report this.”

Whipple asks how to file a complaint against an officer, while Vogt watches calmly and gives his officer identification. He tells Whipple, “I know who you are, Mr. Mayor,” though he later said he didn’t initially recognize Whipple.

Earlier this week, City Council member Jeff Blubaugh removed himself from a committee created by Whipple that would oversee the Wichita Police Department. Blubaugh said the mayor showed bias against the WPD.

“It’s clear the officer was just doing his job, and it’s disappointing to see it thrown back on him,” Blubaugh told 12 News this week.

In it’s statement, the FOP said it “strongly agrees” with Blubaugh’s position that Whipple could not remain unbiased as part of the committee.

“It’s hard to imagine how Mayor Whipple could remain impartial as a member of such a committee after he has displayed such bias to not only the Wichita Police Department, but to one of the brave officers that serves this community,” the statement read.

On Tuesday, the Kansas State Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement calling on Whipple to either apologize to Vogt and member of the WPD “and accept full responsibility for his actions” or resign. A statement last week from the National Fraternal Order or Police also called on Whipple to apologize, and the Kansas State Fraternal Order of Police has made a similar request.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Whipple offered the Southwest Neighborhood Association, which held the cleanup event, $1,500. The money was rejected due to uncertainty about his motives. Whipple, a District 3 resident, was trying to dump items at the District 4 event. He claimed he was cleaning up property for a family member and that he has rental property in District 4.

According to the city’s website, the cleanups are for “any neighborhood where at least a portion of the area falls in the ‘very low to moderate’ income bracket.” The city says that annual incomes range from “very low,” which starts at $9,849, to moderate which tops out at $88,720. According to city records, Whipple makes more than $100,000 a year.

“It is clear to the FOP that the Mayor’s leadership has fallen short,” Friday’s statement said. “His shameful display of entitlement and disrespect toward an officer trying to do his job demonstrates that he lacks the objectivity and sound judgment to lead a commission evaluating the Wichita Police Department. His demonstrated bias toward law enforcement should disqualify him from the chair of the review committee.”

During Mayor Whipple’s weekly briefing Thursday, Oct. 20, he said the calls for him to resign are a political move.

“Frankly it’s the political season and I think that this comes to that political season. My focus, though, is on my job,” Whipple said. “We have a new police chief (Joseph Sullivan) that is going to come in and I want to make sure that police chief helps us in the mission to create Wichita as having the greatest police force in the entire country. My job is to support our new police chief and to provide the resources needed so we can have the best police department in the country moving forward, and I’ve done that as mayor.”

