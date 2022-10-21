Woman celebrates 103rd birthday being homecoming parade grand marshal

A North Dakota high school honored its oldest living graduate in this year's homecoming parade. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota woman celebrated her 103 years of life in style.

Olga Hovet participated in her high school homecoming parade 86 years after graduating.

Hovet was selected to be the grand marshal in this year’s Watford City High School homecoming parade.

Officials said Hovet was chosen because she is the oldest living graduate of Watford City High School. On the same day as this year’s parade, Hovet celebrated her 103rd birthday.

Students from her alma mater even sang to the birthday girl as part of the birthday celebration.

From the birthday song to riding in a convertible at the front of the parade, it was Hovet’s day.

“She was waving like a queen. She ate it up. She was beautiful and radiant, and it brought tears to your eyes because you can see what joy it brought her,” said Kristin Rhone, activity director at Good Shepherd Senior Center.

One of Hovet’s sons drove her in the parade, giving the two a trip down memory lane.

Football games and homecoming parades have stood the test of time and remain important traditions in Watford.

“Traditions are really important not only to our school but to our town,” said Amy Polivka, student council adviser.

Hovet said the entire day was very exciting. She has lived in McKenzie County her whole life.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

credit card skimmer
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Gray County
Brandon Whipple
Wichita neighborhood association says mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
The National Weather Service identified this object spotted over the sky in Sedgwick County as...
Mystery solved: Object spotted over Wichita-area sky identified
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Wichita Police Department named Joseph Sullivan as the next...
Philadelphia official weighs in on lawsuit against new Wichita Police Chief
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
WPD: Up to 1 million suspected fentanyl pills taken off Wichita streets

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Graham asks Supreme Court to intervene after election ruling
Bill Self
KU looks to newcomers to fill voids from title team
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Miami.
Judge tosses challenge to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
Police say six people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin