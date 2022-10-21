Woman shares cautionary story after skimmers found in Gray County

A Wichita woman shares her experience after the Gray County Sheriff's Office warns of a skimmer found on a gas pump in Ingalls.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - They’re tiny devices that can be attached to gas pumps or ATMs and they can take more than just your cash. Where there’s a skimmer, there are opportunities for thieves to get your personal information. This week, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning, reporting the finding of skimmers at gas pumps at a station in Ingalls.

The discovery prompted a Wichita woman to share her cautionary story about the damage skimmers can cause. 12 News also looked into what can be done to prevent losing money to the not-always-easily-detectible devices.

Andrea Rockney recalled how a trip to a Park City gas station last year ended up costing her much more than expected. Something didn’t add up when her card didn’t work and she was alerted to three unauthorized purchase attempts.

“Found out it had been skimmed and the last charge was at Kwik Shop,” she recalled.

Her husband had a similar experience.

“He went into Casey’s and used his debit card in the inside ATM and it got skimmed, Rockney said.

,These situations Rockney said “easily could’ve put [them] in bankruptcy.”

Earlier this week, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued its warning to anyone who recently filled up at Pride Ag Resources in Ingalls to check their bank accounts after skimmers were found.

To help others avoid ending up with a similar outcome as her, Rockney urges to use caution and be aware.

“I didn’t notice anything with that gas pump. I always had checked for the seal to be sealed on them. It was not broken,” she said.

If you pay at the pump, you should inspect the card terminal to determine if it is fully secure, advice from law enforcement says. Also, choose a fuel pump that is clearly visible to a clerk and when in doubt, pay inside.

