Abbott plans new $500 million infant formula factory

Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.
Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The company taking some of the blame for the baby formula shortage is trying to make amends.

Abbott Nutrition said it is planning to invest a half billion dollars in a new factory to manufacture specialty infant formulas.

The shutdown of Abbott’s infant nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan, and a recall of some of its products led to an ongoing formula shortage.

A census bureau survey reports nearly one-third of households with an infant younger than one are still having trouble finding formula.

Abbott said it is in the final stages of finding a site for its new factory.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

credit card skimmer
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Gray County
Brandon Whipple
Wichita neighborhood association says mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
The National Weather Service identified this object spotted over the sky in Sedgwick County as...
Mystery solved: Object spotted over Wichita-area sky identified
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Wichita Police Department named Joseph Sullivan as the next...
Philadelphia official weighs in on lawsuit against new Wichita Police Chief
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
WPD: Up to 1 million suspected fentanyl pills taken off Wichita streets

Latest News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump
Gina Myers Woods, the oldest sister of Steven Myers, continues her push for accountability and...
Sister of Barber County man killed by undersheriff continues push for justice as trial approaches
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness