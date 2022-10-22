Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fail in downtown Emporia

Seven people were taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after an elevator failed in...
Seven people were taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after an elevator failed in downtown Emporia.(KVOE Radio)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt Eight people were taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after an elevator failed in downtown Emporia.

Chief Schmidt said emergency responders were called to an apartment building at 504 1/2 Commercial St., at around 12:46 pm. All eight individuals in the elevator were sent to the ground after the elevator’s cable snapped 10 feet in the air.

Schmidt said that reported injuries vary from minor bruises to significant trauma. At this moment, no names have been released.

The incident occurred in the elevator located on the backside of the building. Other details have not been identified.

The Emporia Gazette reports that, Lynn Knechtel, who owned both 502 and 504 Commercial St. buildings, said the elevator was shared between the buildings and always intended for freight, meaning people should not have been inside of it.

She said a sign was posted in the building for years stating that fact.

“Everybody knows that is not an elevator for people to use,” Knechtel told The Gazette. “Why were their seven people in that elevator? That’s insane. It’s pretty little, maybe two-by-four feet. It’s always been designated for freight.”

According to the Emporia Gazette, Knechtel said she sold the buildings to Aaron and Sandra Adams of Wamego, who were informed that the elevator was for freight-use only.

According to the Lyon County Beacon, the Adams’ still own the buildings, and here is no comment from them yet.

“It’s very tragic what happened and obviously you feel for people who got hurt,” Knechtel said. “But there was really no reason for seven people to be in there, let alone one person.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Wichita Police Department named Joseph Sullivan as the next...
Philadelphia official weighs in on lawsuit against new Wichita Police Chief
Corey Wontorski
Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death
Hutchinson Middle School - 7
Hutch Police: Student pointed gun at classmate Thursday; gun found loaded Friday
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple at his weekly briefing on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Wichita mayor responds to police union’s calls for resignation
credit card skimmer
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Gray County

Latest News

Six states have filed a challenge in court.
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness
motorcycle crash graphic.
Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase
Baylor running back Richard Reese runs through the Kansas defense in the first half of an NCAA...
KU football falls to Baylor, moves to 5-3 on season
Bishop Carroll clinches sole possession of GWAL title, downs East
Bishop Carroll clinches sole possession of GWAL title, downs East