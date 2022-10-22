Kansas breweries come together to help Kansas kids

Big Brothers Big Sisters held its fifth annual Brew Ha-Ha at Vaerus Aviation
Big Brothers Big Sisters held its fifth annual Brew Ha-Ha at Vaerus Aviation(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only those over 21 were able to contribute to a cause supporting the kids Friday.

12 breweries from across the state, and a handful of local food vendors, brought their best samples to Vaerus Aviation tonight for Big Brothers Big Sisters fifth annual Brew Ha-Ha.

Guests’ tickets got them through the door, where unlimited access to the best brews awaited. Proceeds raised throughout the night go to helping Big Brothers Big Sisters work with their littles.

“The need is cyclical; it just continues to grow,” BBBS Area Director Eric Maydew said. “We’ve just seen a lot of kids that really need some help, especially coming out of those couple tough years there. So, the more money we can raise the more we can serve.”

Maydew says the organization hopes to raise between $50,000-$75,000. He says it takes about $1,000 per kid each year, with 200 kids sitting on the program’s waiting list.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Wichita Police Department named Joseph Sullivan as the next...
Philadelphia official weighs in on lawsuit against new Wichita Police Chief
Corey Wontorski
Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death
Hutchinson Middle School - 7
Hutch Police: Student pointed gun at classmate Thursday; gun found loaded Friday
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple at his weekly briefing on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Wichita mayor responds to police union’s calls for resignation
credit card skimmer
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Gray County

Latest News

motorcycle crash graphic.
Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase
Baylor running back Richard Reese runs through the Kansas defense in the first half of an NCAA...
KU football falls to Baylor, moves to 5-3 on season
Bishop Carroll clinches sole possession of GWAL title, downs East
Bishop Carroll clinches sole possession of GWAL title, downs East
Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.
RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.
12 News
Update: Man reported missing found safe