KU football falls to Baylor, moves to 5-3 on season

Baylor running back Richard Reese runs through the Kansas defense in the first half of an NCAA...
Baylor running back Richard Reese runs through the Kansas defense in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football suffered its third straight loss to Baylor in Waco on Saturday, falling to the Bears 35-23.

Things weren’t looking good for the Jayhawks in the first half, as Baylor mounted a 14 point lead on them just five minutes into the game.

Kansas responded with a 30 yd field goal towards the end of the first quarter.

The Bears tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter to head into halftime up 28-3.

The Jayhawks finally found their footing in the second half. The defense halted Baylor from scoring in the third quarter, as Devin Neal punched in a 2 yd score to cut the deficit to 28-10.

Come the fourth quarter, Jason Bean threw a 24 yd touchdown to Quentin Skinner to make things 28-16.

With 6:29 left in the game, Bean ran in a 4 yd touchdown himself, trying to achieve a comeback win. But Richard Reese ran in a 2 yd score to ice the game with 2:37 left, taking down the Jayhawks 35-23.

Kansas has a bye week next, but will then come back home to Lawrence to host Oklahoma State on November 5.

