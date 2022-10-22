KU football falls to Baylor, moves to 5-3 on season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football suffered its third straight loss to Baylor in Waco on Saturday, falling to the Bears 35-23.

Things weren’t looking good for the Jayhawks in the first half, as Baylor mounted a 14 point lead on them just five minutes into the game.

Kansas responded with a 30 yd field goal towards the end of the first quarter.

The Bears tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter to head into halftime up 28-3.

The Jayhawks finally found their footing in the second half. The defense halted Baylor from scoring in the third quarter, as Devin Neal punched in a 2 yd score to cut the deficit to 28-10.

Come the fourth quarter, Jason Bean threw a 24 yd touchdown to Quentin Skinner to make things 28-16.

With 6:29 left in the game, Bean ran in a 4 yd touchdown himself, trying to achieve a comeback win. But Richard Reese ran in a 2 yd score to ice the game with 2:37 left, taking down the Jayhawks 35-23.

Kansas has a bye week next, but will then come back home to Lawrence to host Oklahoma State on November 5.

