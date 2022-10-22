Record warmth- extreme fire danger

80s to near 90 Saturday-Sunday
Summer heat in late October
Summer heat in late October(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Record heat possible today and Sunday is only part of the weather story this weekend, as wind gusts as high as 60 mph and exceptional drought will produce and extreme grass fire danger to Kansas. If a fire develops it could quickly turn in to a catastrophic situation. Under these extreme conditions any wildfire will grow and spread quickly.

Temperatures will reach the 80s to near 90 each afternoon, ahead of an approaching weather system and cold front that’s due to arrive Sunday evening. As this weather system moves through Kansas a few showers and storms may develop Sunday evening and persist through the overnight into Monday. Most of central and western Kansas will remain dry through Monday, however areas east of I-135 have the best potential to pick up between 0.25-0.50″ of moisture with areas east of the Flint Hills seeing 1-2″ of beneficial moisture through Monday afternoon.

Cooler, less wind and lower fire potential through the work week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Another chance of showers and rumbles, along with more widespread light rain is possible Thursday into Friday. Highs in the 60s and low 70s through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 87.

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear, breezy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 55.

Mon: High: 59 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and a few storms.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 38 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy; overnight showers/storms.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 46 AM Scattered showers, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 39 Mostly sunny.

