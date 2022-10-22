RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the cold-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.

Ericka Maley, a Wichita mother of two, said she has doctors to thank for correctly identifying what she though was a simple cold affecting her 3-year-old son, Cooper.

“When he first (started) showing symptoms, we just thought it was more allergies. It was just a simple cough,” Maley said. It was kind of wet, (but) he didn’t really have any other symptoms.”

While RSV mostly causes minor symptoms, similar to a cold, for some children, like Cooper, it can turn severe. It’s what landed the 3-year-old in the hospital and wearing a breathing mask. Even with the mask, Maley said it was a struggle to get Cooper’s oxygen level to stay above 90%.

Cooper is far from alone. Health experts report already seeing a spike in hospitalizations for RSV this season and that in the past month, cases have doubled in 25 states. Kansas is seeing this latest rise in cases following an RSV spike this summer.

Illustrating how critical of a situation this is, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis reported just two weeks ago only seeing one to two cases of RSV per day. Now, the hospital reports seeing 16 to 18 daily RSV cases.

“I think their immune system just hasn’t seen the number of viruses a typical child prior to the pandemic would have seen,” said Dr. Thomas Murray specializing in pediatric infectious diseases at Yale Health.

The question from many parents is how to spot the difference between the flu and RSV, especially as cases are rising for both.

Specializing in pediatric diseases at the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse said noticing signs of breathing difficulty and seeing blue around children’s lips and fingernails are serious signs that there’s a need for immediate medical attention.

Maley advises fellow parents to trust their guts if they sense something is wrong.

“Just trust your instincts. If something doesn’t seem right, just go to the doctor, even if you think it’s something silly,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com