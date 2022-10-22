Sister of Barber County man killed by undersheriff continues push for justice as trial approaches

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Barber County undersheriff will face a criminal trial next week in the October 2017 death of 42-year-old Steven Myers, of Sun City. The trial comes more than four years after a criminal indictment against Virgil “Dusty” Brewer, facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the officer-involved shooting that killed Myers. Brewer used a beanbag round, but was at close enough range for that round to be fatal. Myers was not armed.

Friday, 12 News spoke with Myers’ oldest sister who said she’s been on a mission to find justice. From being a pastor’s wife and homemaker to a student pursuing a degree in criminal justice, Gina Myers Woods said it’s all for her brother, her family and those who don’t know how to navigate the criminal justice system.

She remembers her brother stopping by at Christmas time 2016, one of the last memories she has of him.

“I want his story to live,” Woods said. “I want his story to go forward, and I just know in the heart of my hearts, he was killed so that we can see some things change that’ll save other people’s lives.”

In Barber County the sheriff and undersheriff have since been replaced, a little more than five years after Myers died.

Woods said she loves Barber County, which is a key reason, she said, change had to happen.

“I didn’t want anybody else to go through this,” she said.

Woods said holidays for the past five years have been difficult without her younger brother.

“Was he perfect? No. Are any of us perfect? No. But he did have the drug problem taken care of,” she said of Myers.

Woods said her brother had been drug-free for about five months when he died and she hopes to use his story, as well, “to help others be able to do the same thing.”

During these five years, Woods committed herself to enroll in school and pursue a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

“I felt like I needed to do something, that I could help people that have been put in this position,” she said.

Since her brother’s death Woods has been on a mission for accountability and transparency. She hopes the upcoming criminal trial will close out this chapter. The trial follows a civil lawsuit Woods said was “a major victory.” The attorney for Myers’ family said the $3.5 million settlement in 2020 was believed to be the largest to date in an officer-involved shooting death in Kansas.

The aftermath of Myers’ death also led to then Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer signing legislation in May 2018 that allows those recorded on law enforcement body cameras or their attorneys, to view the footage within 20 days of requesting access.

“The civil lawsuit was a major victory because that pretty well set up my nieces and nephew for life, and I’m thankful for that,” Woods said. “The body cam footage bill or law that was passed, that’s a huge milestone, but it’s been a long trip and I want to see justice.”

The criminal trial in this case is set for next week in Wyandotte County.

