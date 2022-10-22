Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 24-year-old Ryon Filtinberger of Arkansas City is in serious condition after authorities say he lead Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase near the intersection of Hoover and Pueblo Saturday afternoon.

KHP said deputies pursued Filtinberger while he sped away from authorities on a sport-style motorcycle. He led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover when KHP said he struck a curb and was ejected from the bike.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. KHP said Filtinberger was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

