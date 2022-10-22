Weather Alert: Very windy, extreme fire danger Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that very strong winds will lead to extreme fire danger Sunday before isolated thunderstorms develop during the evening.

It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s statewide. South and southwest winds will gust between 40 and 50 mph during the afternoon and early evening.

The combination of strong wind gusts, low relative humidity, and dry conditions will lead to very high fire danger statewide. Extreme fire danger is expected over western Kansas where the humidity will be lowest and the winds will be strongest.

Near sunset, isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop over south central and eastern Kansas. While some storms may produce small hail and gusty winds, the overall severe threat will remain low.

More widespread rain will move in on Monday over south central and eastern Kansas. Rain totals of up to a half-inch are expected for most locations, but areas southeast of the Turnpike could get up to one inch of rain.

Much cooler temperatures will also return with the arrival of Monday’s rain. Highs will remain in the 50s Monday and will stay in the 60s for most of the week ahead.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Windy. Isolated storms possible during the evening. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 86

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Wind: S/NW 15-35; gusty. Low: 50

Mon: High: 54 Cloudy with rain; much cooler.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 67 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy and breezy; scattered showers overnight.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 46 A few morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 41 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.